Urumqi Diwopu International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, mainland China’s Urumqi to launch first direct flight route from next week in bid to connect businesses with Xinjiang region
- New round-trip flight, operated by Urumqi Air, will run once every Wednesday from May 3, shortly after Labour Day break
- Experts says launch of direct flights between Hong Kong, Urumqi important step in encouraging foreign business travellers to head to Xinjiang region
Urumqi Diwopu International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock