Urumqi Diwopu International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong, mainland China’s Urumqi to launch first direct flight route from next week in bid to connect businesses with Xinjiang region

  • New round-trip flight, operated by Urumqi Air, will run once every Wednesday from May 3, shortly after Labour Day break
  • Experts says launch of direct flights between Hong Kong, Urumqi important step in encouraging foreign business travellers to head to Xinjiang region

Oscar LiuSylvie Zhuang
Oscar Liu in Hong Kongand Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 3:13pm, 26 Apr, 2023

