Special traffic arrangements will start around the Tsing Sha Control Area at 11pm on May 6. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Part of Hong Kong’s Tsing Sha Highway to close for 3 hours for final preparations ahead of e-toll launch

  • Three tunnels, Eagle’s Nest, Sha Tin Heights and Tai Wai, and their connecting roads will close from 2am to 5am on May 7
  • More than 660,000 tags issued accounting for 82 per cent of the city’s total number of vehicles, says transport commissioner

Wynna Wong

Updated: 9:21pm, 26 Apr, 2023

