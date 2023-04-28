Greater Bay Airlines CEO Stanley Hui Hon-Chung (centre) with cabin crew members Candy Lau Ka-chun and Jordan Tseung Tat celebrate the carrier’s first flight to Osaka. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
And they’re off! Hong Kong’s Greater Bay Airlines launches first flight to Osaka in drive to expand regional routes, take on competitors

  • First Greater Bay Airlines flight to Osaka from Hong Kong took off on Friday morning, with return leg set for 6pm
  • Flight carrying 130 passengers, 70 per cent of its capacity, with some travellers touting airline’s competitive pricing amid recent steep plane fares

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook in Osaka

Updated: 10:35am, 28 Apr, 2023

