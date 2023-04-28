The accident happened at an outdoor car park on San Ma Tau Street near Kowloon City Ferry Pier in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Handout
Elderly mainland Chinese tourist hit by bus during Hong Kong sightseeing trip
- Accident happened as 67-year-old was about to board tourist bus in To Kwa Wan, according to police
- Victim was semi-conscious as he was carried into ambulance, police say
