The accident happened at an outdoor car park on San Ma Tau Street near Kowloon City Ferry Pier in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Handout
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Elderly mainland Chinese tourist hit by bus during Hong Kong sightseeing trip

  • Accident happened as 67-year-old was about to board tourist bus in To Kwa Wan, according to police
  • Victim was semi-conscious as he was carried into ambulance, police say

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:58pm, 28 Apr, 2023

