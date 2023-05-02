Hong Kong must prevent bottlenecks emerging in its coming scheme allowing motorists to more easily cross into mainland China, critics have warned. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong must prevent bottlenecks emerging in its coming scheme allowing motorists to more easily cross into mainland China, critics have warned. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Insufficient insurance, regulatory bottlenecks among roadblocks for Hong Kong cross-border motorists ahead of travel scheme launch, critics warn

  • Legislator, industry leader warn demand for vehicle inspections before travel could become bottleneck for cross-border drivers scheme
  • City leader John Lee acknowledges concerns ahead of launch for scheme, hints mainland authorities will update own policies to adapt

Harvey Kong
Harvey Kong

Updated: 4:08pm, 2 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong must prevent bottlenecks emerging in its coming scheme allowing motorists to more easily cross into mainland China, critics have warned. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong must prevent bottlenecks emerging in its coming scheme allowing motorists to more easily cross into mainland China, critics have warned. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE