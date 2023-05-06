Automatic platform screen gates have been installed at Racecourse station. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp plans to finish installing automatic platform screen gates on East Rail line by 2025
- Project covers 13 stations and involves 35 platforms and almost 1,600 pairs of platform gates, company says
- Installation expected to be completed by end of 2025, with contract worth about HK$510 million
