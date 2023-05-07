Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li
Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong marks smooth launch to new HKeToll automatic payment for tunnels, but 17 per cent of passing cars detected without properly set up system

  • Transport commissioner says notice of payment will be issued to such drivers, with increasing surcharges if fee not settled
  • Tsing-Sha Control Area first crossing to use system, with all other such government facilities citywide to do so by year end

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 2:12pm, 7 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li
Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE