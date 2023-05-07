Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong marks smooth launch to new HKeToll automatic payment for tunnels, but 17 per cent of passing cars detected without properly set up system
- Transport commissioner says notice of payment will be issued to such drivers, with increasing surcharges if fee not settled
- Tsing-Sha Control Area first crossing to use system, with all other such government facilities citywide to do so by year end
Toll booths at the Tsing Sha Control Area draped in black cloth to alert motorists they are no longer in use. Photo: Elson Li