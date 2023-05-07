Authorities have reminded Star Ferry to secure workers’ consent before implementing a continuous roster, a minister has said. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry reminded to get workers’ consent before using 25-day shift roster, minister says after captain’s fatal collapse
- ‘All [roster] arrangements have to secure consent of workers before being implemented,’ Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says
- Minister weighs in on controversy surrounding death of Star Ferry captain last week, whose widow says he was on duty for 23 consecutive days
