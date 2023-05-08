The Tsing Sha Control Area features three lanes for motorists to pass through. Photo: Edmond So
HKeToll: smooth start on first working day for Hong Kong’s new automatic payment system, fewer motorists hesitating at closed booths
- No hiccups for morning rush hour traffic at Tsing Sha Control Area, which charges flat rate of HK$8
- Some 16 per cent of vehicles using crossing a day before were detected without required payment tag
The Tsing Sha Control Area features three lanes for motorists to pass through. Photo: Edmond So