Counters set up for passengers to use their expired home return permit to buy high-speed rail tickets at the West Kowloon terminus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border ticket rush for some Hongkongers as policy allowing those with expired travel permits to enter mainland China takes effect
- New policy by Beijing aimed at easing crunch since border between city and rest of country reopened in February after years of pandemic shutdown
- Visa issuing offices in city had been flooded with applications before new move extending use of expired permits till end of year
