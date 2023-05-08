Counters set up for passengers to use their expired home return permit to buy high-speed rail tickets at the West Kowloon terminus. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-border ticket rush for some Hongkongers as policy allowing those with expired travel permits to enter mainland China takes effect

  • New policy by Beijing aimed at easing crunch since border between city and rest of country reopened in February after years of pandemic shutdown
  • Visa issuing offices in city had been flooded with applications before new move extending use of expired permits till end of year

Wynna Wong

Updated: 12:19pm, 8 May, 2023

