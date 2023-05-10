Hong Kong’s Cathay has been badly hit by three years of pandemic shutdowns. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific ticket prices won’t drop until ‘end of next year’ amid manpower crunch, CEO says while carrier plans cadet pilots at service lines

  • Ronald Lam tells shareholders ‘aggressive’ target of 70 per cent pre-pandemic passenger capacity by yearend unlikely to increase
  • Air fares have soared between 15 and 40 per cent compared with before the pandemic, according to travel agents

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 3:51pm, 10 May, 2023

