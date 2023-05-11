Legislators also floated the idea of monitoring card use to spot potential abuse. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers suggest raising HK$500 fine for MTR passengers abusing ticket scheme for elderly, after cases of misuse double over 2 years

  • Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme allows residents aged 60 or above, and eligible people with disabilities, to pay only HK$2 for rides
  • Legislature hears suspected cases of abuse reached 314 last year, two times more than 156 registered in 2020

Fiona Chow

Updated: 8:44pm, 11 May, 2023

