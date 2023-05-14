Cathay Pacific has said it will investigate any future cases of pilots going too slow while taxiing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways warns pilots against slow taxiing after some accused of congesting airport
- Internal airline memo seen by Post says some pilots going at ‘considerably slower speed’ while taxiing
- Union leader says go-slow issues reflects poor morale among pilots as salaries stay at 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels despite record profits
