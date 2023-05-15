Many of Hong Kong’s minibus drivers are aged over 70, according to an industry head. Photo: Felix Wong
Expect serious shortfall of Hong Kong minibus drivers if tougher government health checks kick in, industry head warns
- Hong Kong Taxi and Public Light Bus Association chairman says drivers for minibuses are generally older than those for taxis
- Authorities planning to lower age of mandatory annual health check for professional drivers, with licences to be withheld for certain conditions
