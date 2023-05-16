Cathay warned its pilots in an internal memo on April 21 against taxiing at “considerably slower speeds”, which it said had contributed to congestion at Hong Kong’s airport. The warning was issued after it was alerted to the problem by the Airport Authority.

In the latest memo sent to pilots and seen by the Post, the airline said its review of data in the past four weeks showed a reduction in slow taxiing incidents, and it would follow up on the remaining occurrences if needed.

Cathay staff were asked during the pandemic to sign off on slashed benefits and pay as the carrier struggled to stay afloat. Photo: Edmond So

The airline revamped the calculation of pilots’ monthly salaries in October 2020, basing this on actual flight durations, including time spent taxiing, as opposed to distances flown in previous contracts.

The arrangement was imposed on pilots after all employees with the carrier were given 14 days to sign off on reduced terms under a cost-reduction drive as Cathay reeled from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morgan Lee*, a senior pilot’s wife, told the Post the new pay system brought uncertainty to their finances, forcing them to move home twice over the past three years and switch schools for one child.

Lee’s husband has worked for Cathay Pacific for more than two decades after the couple moved to Hong Kong from Europe and Australia in the late nineties.

“We have been hired on these terms and have put in decades [of work]. Our children are now in secondary school. You can’t just take the kids from an English-speaking school to a local school,” Lee argued.

According to Lee, her husband’s monthly income could fluctuate by 50 per cent under the new pay system, in which ground tasks, such as training, would not qualify for flight-time pay when the captain’s trips were cancelled at the last minute.

“I feel like the [base pay] is piling pressure on an already pressured deal, because you have uncertainty,” Lee said.

She said she was forced to remove the older of her two daughters in middle-secondary grade from an international school in the city at the end of last year amid rising school fees and the wish to maintain some extracurricular activities for both children.

The family had also moved homes twice since 2020 from Wan Chai district to the outlying islands. Lee said her current rent was 70 per cent lower than her pre-pandemic mark.

Lee said her husband was admitted to hospital last May after a sudden collapse.

“I was talking to the doctor, and [he said] it’s a complete breakdown, like nervous exhaustion,” she claimed.

An aircrew union chairman has said housing allowances for Cathay pilots have been drastically cut. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

The contract signed in 2020 had also removed her husband’s repatriation package, replaced a housing allowance with a lump sum, and cancelled certain medical benefits.

Association chairman Weatherilt told the Post that to his knowledge, pilots’ housing allowances ranged from HK$14,000 to HK$70,000 (US$8,900) per month, according to rank. However, under the new contract, the maximum amount was capped at HK$36,000 a month.

The education allowance now stood at HK$100,000 per year for a child, according to Weatherilt.

“There is a lot of guilt I think the pilots feel: of letting their families down, of not being able to provide for them as well, of how suddenly things turned despite the fact that they haven’t done anything wrong,” Lee said.

A spokesman for Cathay said on Monday that the attrition rate across all staff groups had normalised, and the airline was on track with its comprehensive plan to recruit top talent to support operations and drive rebuilding efforts.

It added “a good number of those who left Cathay” had applied to re-join the company.