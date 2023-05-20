Hong Kong aims to increase the number of electric taxis operating in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong aims to increase the number of electric taxis operating in the city.
Hong Kong targets greater uptake of electric taxis by introducing more models in bid to jolt industry into action, as only 5 such vehicles operating

  • Environment and Ecology Bureau says government has been liaising with manufacturers about introducing new models to add to single type currently available
  • Reluctance to introduce more models, lack of charging facilities and networks, and paucity of incentives have been blamed for industry’s slow transition to e-taxis

Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:00pm, 20 May, 2023

