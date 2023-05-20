Hong Kong aims to increase the number of electric taxis operating in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong targets greater uptake of electric taxis by introducing more models in bid to jolt industry into action, as only 5 such vehicles operating
- Environment and Ecology Bureau says government has been liaising with manufacturers about introducing new models to add to single type currently available
- Reluctance to introduce more models, lack of charging facilities and networks, and paucity of incentives have been blamed for industry’s slow transition to e-taxis
