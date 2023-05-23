An elderly resident uses an Octopus card to pay a minibus fare. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
All’s fare on Hong Kong buses and trains? Lawmakers, economists urge city to review public cost of HK$2 transport subsidy for elderly
- Former minister’s remarks reignite debate over financial sustainability of HK$2 public transport concessionary fare for elderly residents
- Some economists, lawmakers argue scheme represents drain on public coffers, while others say encouraging elderly to get out and about is more important
