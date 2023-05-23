Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific has indicated it is looking into the case. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific apologises after passenger accuses cabin crew of discrimination and insulting non-English speakers
- User on mainland Chinese social media claims flight attendant told colleague passengers ‘cannot understand the human language’
- Accuser also says some passengers inquired in English how to fill in immigration form, but were only met with impatient responses from cabin crew
