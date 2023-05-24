Lam, at the same event, said he would lead a cross-departmental task force to improve the airline’s service for passengers of different backgrounds and cultures.

A Mandarin-speaking passenger reported the incident aboard a flight from Chengdu in Sichuan province to Hong Kong on Sunday.

The flight attendants were accused of making fun of passengers’ language abilities by saying in English: “If you cannot say ‘blanket’, you cannot have it.”

Advertisement

The incident of Cathay staff allegedly insulting and discriminating against non-English speakers was widely reported by mainland media.

In a bid to stop the crisis from snowballing, Lam apologised on Tuesday night – the third by the airline in two days – and said the three cabin crew members involved had been fired.

A commentary published by state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday night ahead of Lam’s apology said the incident had reminded some internet users of their similar unpleasant experiences with Cathay Pacific.

“According to the internet users’ comments, Cathay Pacific could be regarded as a repeat offender,” it said. “Is an apology sufficient for a corporation that is incorrigible?”

It accused the city’s flag carrier of lacking sincerity in serving passengers.

Advertisement

“Customers will vote with their feet. From the perspective of corporate development, [the company] that is attacked for discriminating against passengers will not only lose face, but also its market,” the commentary said, adding the airline should take the incident seriously and tackle its corporate culture or else it might not “fly far”.

Mainland internet users also took aim at Lee and other senior officials over the Cathay controversy.

Advertisement