Cathay Pacific insult row: Hong Kong leader John Lee outraged by ‘bad deeds’ of cabin crew on flight to city
- Disrespectful words and deeds have hurt the feelings of compatriots in Hong Kong and the mainland, chief executive says
- Three flight attendants, since fired by airline, were accused of making fun of passengers’ language abilities
Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday said he was angered and disappointed by a recent insult row involving Cathay Pacific Airways cabin crew, adding their “disrespectful” acts had hurt the feelings of residents and their mainland Chinese compatriots, as he ordered the carrier to avoid a repeat of the incident.
Attending the opening ceremony of the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week in Guangzhou, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also said he had personally instructed Cathay Pacific management to handle the incident seriously and that the airline must review staff training and improve its customer service culture.
“These disrespectful words and deeds have hurt the feelings of compatriots in Hong Kong and the mainland, and also undermined the city’s existing culture and values of respect, courtesy and inclusiveness,” Lee said.
“I am outraged and disappointed by the fact these bad deeds happened on a flight in Hong Kong.”
He said he had pointed out to Cathay Pacific CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por the seriousness of the incident, which had also damaged Hong Kong’s image, and urged him to avoid a repeat of it despite already having fired the three crew members involved.
Lam, at the same event, said he would lead a cross-departmental task force to improve the airline’s service for passengers of different backgrounds and cultures.
A Mandarin-speaking passenger reported the incident aboard a flight from Chengdu in Sichuan province to Hong Kong on Sunday.
The flight attendants were accused of making fun of passengers’ language abilities by saying in English: “If you cannot say ‘blanket’, you cannot have it.”
The incident of Cathay staff allegedly insulting and discriminating against non-English speakers was widely reported by mainland media.
In a bid to stop the crisis from snowballing, Lam apologised on Tuesday night – the third by the airline in two days – and said the three cabin crew members involved had been fired.
A commentary published by state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday night ahead of Lam’s apology said the incident had reminded some internet users of their similar unpleasant experiences with Cathay Pacific.
“According to the internet users’ comments, Cathay Pacific could be regarded as a repeat offender,” it said. “Is an apology sufficient for a corporation that is incorrigible?”
It accused the city’s flag carrier of lacking sincerity in serving passengers.
“Customers will vote with their feet. From the perspective of corporate development, [the company] that is attacked for discriminating against passengers will not only lose face, but also its market,” the commentary said, adding the airline should take the incident seriously and tackle its corporate culture or else it might not “fly far”.
Mainland internet users also took aim at Lee and other senior officials over the Cathay controversy.
They flooded the officials’ social media accounts with angry messages, calling on them to tackle faults at Cathay and the deep-seated problem of Hongkongers discriminating against them.