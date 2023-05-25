Cathay Pacific planes at Hong Kong International Airport. The city’s embattled flag carrier is under fire over a scandal involving alleged discrimination by cabin crew. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Cathay Pacific discrimination scandal: boss of carrier warns staff incident reinforces ‘long-held perception’ of airline by some
- In internal memo, CEO Ronald Lam calls for soul-searching within company, argues behaviour of fired flight attendants had compromised hard work of other colleagues
- Controversy centres on social media post by passenger who recorded cabin crew mocking non-English-speaking customer
Cathay Pacific planes at Hong Kong International Airport. The city’s embattled flag carrier is under fire over a scandal involving alleged discrimination by cabin crew. Photo: Jonathan Wong