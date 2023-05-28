Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong motorists’ group calls for more vehicles to be allowed to enter mainland China daily under new scheme
- Mainland China boosts capacity to inspect vehicles of Hong Kong drivers wanting to travel to Guangdong
- Call come a day before registration opens for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme
Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong