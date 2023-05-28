Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong motorists’ group calls for more vehicles to be allowed to enter mainland China daily under new scheme

  • Mainland China boosts capacity to inspect vehicles of Hong Kong drivers wanting to travel to Guangdong
  • Call come a day before registration opens for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:26pm, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong drivers can register for computer balloting for the cross-border driving scheme on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE