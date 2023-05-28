About 90,000 vehicles pass through the Lion Rock Tunnel on a daily basis. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Smooth launch for Hong Kong’s new electronic toll system at Lion Rock Tunnel, but official warns real test will be Monday’s peak-hour traffic

  • Road tunnel begins only accepting payments through HKeToll system, requiring drivers to pay flat rate of HK$8 through detection tags linked to online accounts
  • About 46,949 vehicles passed through tunnel, of which 5 per cent did not have tag detected

Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:15pm, 28 May, 2023

