About 90,000 vehicles pass through the Lion Rock Tunnel on a daily basis. Photo: Elson Li
Smooth launch for Hong Kong’s new electronic toll system at Lion Rock Tunnel, but official warns real test will be Monday’s peak-hour traffic
- Road tunnel begins only accepting payments through HKeToll system, requiring drivers to pay flat rate of HK$8 through detection tags linked to online accounts
- About 46,949 vehicles passed through tunnel, of which 5 per cent did not have tag detected
