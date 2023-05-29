Driving to mainland China is about to become much easier under a highly anticipated scheme that will allow more private cars from the city into the rest of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
Driving to mainland China is about to become much easier under a highly anticipated scheme that will allow more private cars from the city into the rest of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

9,500 Hong Kong drivers sign up for scheme to drive in mainland China, nearly 7 times quota limit

  • Drivers who win quota slot via ballot will each need to pay up to HK$3,000 for relevant documents, inspection fees and insurance policy
  • Authorities have fixed quota of 200 cars per day in first week and 300 daily in second to ensure smooth start

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 11:42pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Driving to mainland China is about to become much easier under a highly anticipated scheme that will allow more private cars from the city into the rest of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
Driving to mainland China is about to become much easier under a highly anticipated scheme that will allow more private cars from the city into the rest of Guangdong province. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE