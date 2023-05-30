Citybus and New World First Bus proposed a 50 per cent fare rise for airport bus routes, while KMB suggested an increase of HK$2 for most routes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fare increases for Hong Kong’s Citybus and New World First Bus merger, KMB ‘approved by Exco, with most routes to see 50 HK cents to HK$1 price hike’
- New fares to ‘take effect on June 18 at the earliest’
- Three other bus companies also seek fare increases
