Hong Kong’s airport handled 3.1 million passengers in April, about 24 times more than the same month last year, but still only 48 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Dickson Lee
Most mainland Chinese flying overseas via Hong Kong as talks on adding flights between country and US drag, global airline body says

  • China’s restoration of global connections also hampered by inability to regain outbound slots at foreign airports, says International Air Transport Association member
  • While demand for more flights exists, ‘difficulties’ in bilateral talks making it hard to increase number, says North Asia vice-president Xie Xingquan

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook in instanbul

Updated: 12:24am, 5 Jun, 2023

