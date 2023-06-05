Hong Kong’s airport handled 3.1 million passengers in April, about 24 times more than the same month last year, but still only 48 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Dickson Lee
Most mainland Chinese flying overseas via Hong Kong as talks on adding flights between country and US drag, global airline body says
- China’s restoration of global connections also hampered by inability to regain outbound slots at foreign airports, says International Air Transport Association member
- While demand for more flights exists, ‘difficulties’ in bilateral talks making it hard to increase number, says North Asia vice-president Xie Xingquan
