Cathay Pacific faces a complex process in rebuilding its international network, IATA chief Willie Walsh says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong lost ‘awful lot of ground’ to aviation hub rivals, rebuilding will be challenge, global industry body says
- Cathay Pacific expected to operate at only 60 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity by end of year, says International Air Transport Association chief Willie Walsh
- But outlook for industry positive overall, association says, doubling its previous estimate for profit in 2023 to US$9.8 billion
Cathay Pacific faces a complex process in rebuilding its international network, IATA chief Willie Walsh says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man