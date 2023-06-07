Authorities will step up enforcement action against those who abuse a transport subsidy scheme for the elderly. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp to raise fines for passengers abusing HK$2 ticket scheme for elderly; authorities to crack down on misuse
- Penalties to be raised from HK$500 to HK$1,000 for heavy rail and from HK$290 to HK$370 for light rail
- MTR Corp to boost ticket inspection as part of citywide joint enforcement operation to combat abuse, labour chief Chris Sun says
