The airport handled 3.1 million passengers in April this year, still only 48 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to exceed pre-Covid passenger numbers in 2027, but must ‘convince’ airlines to return, global aviation body says in upgraded forecast
- Willie Walsh, head of International Air Transport Association, explains revised projection due to faster-than-expected reopening of mainland China’s borders
- But city will have to work hard to restore reputation as airport hub after pandemic disruption, as rivals have stepped in to lure airlines, he says
