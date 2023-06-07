Part of the piling works of a Hong Kong public housing estate has been halted after it was blamed for the sinking of an emergency exit at a nearby MTR station. A settlement monitoring checkpoint installed at an emergency exit at the MTR Sung Wong Toi station along the Tuen Ma Line found it had sunk by 20mm (0.8 inches) on Monday, triggering the suspension of piling works within 30 metres (98 feet) of the facility. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said the MTR Corporation and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department had confirmed that rail operations at the site were safe. “The [department] and MTR Corp will continue to look at the incoming data to ensure that continued rail operation would be safe,” Lam said. He also pledged all relevant authorities would ensure the construction site had implemented appropriate measures to mitigate the problem before they were allowed to resume work. The sinking problem was believed to be related to the foundation works of a public-housing project at Kai Tak Site 2B3, which is close to the MTR Sung Wong Toi emergency exit. Work started last September. In a separate government statement, it said authorities had reviewed the monitoring data submitted by MTR Corp and were satisfied that the condition of the railway fulfilled the operation safety requirements. “The construction works concerned have not affected the structural safety of the railway facilities and safe operation of the railway,” the statement said . Legislator Kitson Yang Wing-kit of Kowloon Central constituency, however, expressed concerns saying the incident was “quite unusual”. “Besides this, in the whole Kai Tak district, there will be about six construction sites doing work nearby in the future,” Yang, also a Kowloon City district councillor, added, urging authorities to step up monitoring of those sites. Veteran structural engineer Ngai Hok-yan said foundation works causing settlement in nearby building structures was not uncommon but added: “It is too early to say at this stage how dangerous a 20mm sinking is … We should also check if underground pipes, like water pipes, are also affected.” Hong Kong’s Kai Tak housing plan grounds high-flying expectations On Wednesday, MTR Corp confirmed the sinking problem but reassured the public that “railway safety is not affected” and that it would “continue to monitor the situation”. “The registered building professionals responsible for the construction project have been requested to provide work methods and mitigation measures that can effectively alleviate settlement brought by the construction works,” the MTR statement read. “Resumption of the relevant works will be considered only when it is ensured that the construction works will not have any adverse impact on railway facilities and the safe operation of the railway,” it said, adding the corporation had a set of stringent and comprehensive protection measures for any construction activities in the proximity of its premises. Should Hong Kong look to Shenzhen’s Skyshuttle to ease transport woes in Kai Tak? A requirement of the Fire Services Department, the exit provides an escape route for passengers to flee the tunnel in case of an emergency. Commuters do not use it on normal days, according to MTR Corp. The Housing Authority installed the monitoring checkpoint to meet MTR Corp’s requirements for railway protection. As a general guide, the safety area is about 30 metres from structures or fences or tracks. In a reply to the Post, the Housing Authority said it hoped to complete the investigation report and have the authorities approve the recommended remedial measures in about two to three months so suspended building works could resume as soon as possible. A government-subsidised housing estate is under construction at Kai Tak Site 2B3. According to the authority, It will comprise a residential block of 1,280 units and a nine-storey block housing community services. 2 Hong Kong political parties to back funding request for light housing scheme The suspended work was on the foundation of the block for community services. The residential block was set to be completed in about 2026-27, and the authority did not expect a delay despite the incident. In 2020, the construction of a private housing estate in Kai Tak was also reported to have caused a 20.1mm sinking of a section of a nearby rail tunnel. Construction works stopped for some three months. In 2021, the building of a Fire Services Department complex was temporarily halted after it was believed to have sunk the rail tunnel between Kowloon and Olympic MTR stations by 20.27mm.