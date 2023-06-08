Elderly Hongkongers and the disabled currently enjoy a flat rate of HK$2 per ride on public transport. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong government should cap contribution to HK$2 transport subsidy scheme for elderly: economists and lawmakers
- Call made after labour and welfare minister earlier revealed reimbursement to transport operators snowballing, putting pressure on city’s coffers
- Heavier fines also urged to deter people from abusing system
Elderly Hongkongers and the disabled currently enjoy a flat rate of HK$2 per ride on public transport. Photo: Elson Li