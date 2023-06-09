Authorities will also launch a citywide operation to crack down on abuses of the concessionary fare. Photo: Jonathan Wong
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s controversial transport subsidy scheme, from who benefits to loopholes and proposed solutions

  • Starting June 25, penalty for abusing HK$2 fare given to elderly passengers will double to HK$1,000 on rail services
  • Government paid HK$3.1 billion to transport operators in past financial year, and bill expected to reach HK$8.6 billion in 2031

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Jun, 2023

