The poll found 55 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the taxi trade, but 37 per cent labelled the service average. Photo: Elson Li
The poll found 55 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the taxi trade, but 37 per cent labelled the service average. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Rudeness tops list of complaints about Hong Kong taxi trade, survey finds

  • Survey also found tourists gave a higher average score on taxi service quality, at 81 per cent, than residents, with an average of 58 per cent.
  • Taxi industry representatives blame falling ratings compared to 2019 poll on ageing drivers and vehicles

Leopold Chen
Leopold Chen

Updated: 9:22pm, 12 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The poll found 55 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the taxi trade, but 37 per cent labelled the service average. Photo: Elson Li
The poll found 55 per cent of passengers were satisfied with the taxi trade, but 37 per cent labelled the service average. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE