Cathay Pacific are offering junior pilots the chance to earn their wings by serving with HK Express. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific are offering junior pilots the chance to earn their wings by serving with HK Express. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific offers junior pilots chance to rise through ranks at HK Express in bid to retain talent

  • Captain Chris Kempis, Cathay’s director of flight operations, says plan will help to meet HK Express’ short-term need for pilots and offer career development options
  • ‘This arrangement will further support our growth trajectory, providing more promotion opportunities for our current first officers to become captains,’ HK Express CEO says

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:01pm, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific are offering junior pilots the chance to earn their wings by serving with HK Express. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific are offering junior pilots the chance to earn their wings by serving with HK Express. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE