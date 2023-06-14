Cathay Pacific are offering junior pilots the chance to earn their wings by serving with HK Express. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific offers junior pilots chance to rise through ranks at HK Express in bid to retain talent
- Captain Chris Kempis, Cathay’s director of flight operations, says plan will help to meet HK Express’ short-term need for pilots and offer career development options
- ‘This arrangement will further support our growth trajectory, providing more promotion opportunities for our current first officers to become captains,’ HK Express CEO says
