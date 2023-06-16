Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific reveals changes to pilots’ pay in third gesture appearing to address staff concerns

  • Pilots’ productivity pay will be calculated on either hours they are rostered or actual hours they fly, whichever is higher
  • Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, which represented Cathay’s pilots, says changes will have ‘very little effect’ on what pilots earn

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 3:03pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE