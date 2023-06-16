Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific reveals changes to pilots’ pay in third gesture appearing to address staff concerns
- Pilots’ productivity pay will be calculated on either hours they are rostered or actual hours they fly, whichever is higher
- Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, which represented Cathay’s pilots, says changes will have ‘very little effect’ on what pilots earn
Cathay Pacific has changed how they will calculate pilots’ pay. Photo: Yik Yeung-man