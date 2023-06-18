Some of Cathay Pacific Airways’ trainee pilots have said they are not enjoying their new roles on the ground and can’t wait to get back into the cockpit. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Grounded pilots: behind Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific’s new plan for junior flight crew to serve at airport
- Trial scheme aimed at boosting understaffed sections and utilise lowest-ranked flight crew, but union claims move will affect already-low morale
- Industry observers say such programmes are common for management trainees at large corporations
Some of Cathay Pacific Airways’ trainee pilots have said they are not enjoying their new roles on the ground and can’t wait to get back into the cockpit. Photo: Yik Yeung-man