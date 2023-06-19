Three Cathay flight attendants were fired over a discrimination scandal in May. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific hiring more cabin crew from mainland China to increase ratio of Mandarin-speaking flight staff after discrimination scandal

  • Move announced by CEO in internal memo seen by Post, with other measures including allowance for staff who are proficient in more than one Asian language
  • City’s flag carrier has been plagued by a recent discrimination fiasco in which its flight attendants were accused of mocking a passenger’s English-speaking abilities

Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:31am, 19 Jun, 2023

