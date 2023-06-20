Monday night’s incident at Wan Chai station resulted in services being disrupted on the Island line. Photo: SCMP
Union chief accuses Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation of failing to educate rail users about safety after passengers leave train via emergency exit
- About 20 passengers left a train compartment at Wan Chai station via the rear emergency exit on Monday evening, sparking an hour-long service disruption
- Federation boss says MTR Corp should teach passengers about proper use of emergency exits
Monday night’s incident at Wan Chai station resulted in services being disrupted on the Island line. Photo: SCMP