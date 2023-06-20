Monday night’s incident at Wan Chai station resulted in services being disrupted on the Island line. Photo: SCMP
Monday night’s incident at Wan Chai station resulted in services being disrupted on the Island line. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Transport

Union chief accuses Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation of failing to educate rail users about safety after passengers leave train via emergency exit

  • About 20 passengers left a train compartment at Wan Chai station via the rear emergency exit on Monday evening, sparking an hour-long service disruption
  • Federation boss says MTR Corp should teach passengers about proper use of emergency exits

Edith Lin
Updated: 6:16pm, 20 Jun, 2023

