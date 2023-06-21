Hong Kong’s rail giant has been plagued by some service disruptions in recent months. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s MTR Corp to invest HK$65 billion on maintaining rail assets over 5 years, marking 20 per cent increase in expenditure
- MTR Corp reveals figure as part of an announcement into results of its rail asset management system
- Measures will also include spending extra time on maintenance during non-service hours
