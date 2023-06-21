The first freight aircraft to wear the new Cathay Cargo livery is unveiled on Wednesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Cathay Pacific predicts cargo business will take flight in second half of year as airport passenger levels climb back to half pre-pandemic levels
- High-flying future for cargo business predicted as Cathay unveil new livery for its freight fleet
- Cathay’s head of cargo says capacity on track to hit 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels by end of year
