The MTR corporation’s plan to study the feasibility of importing workers draws criticism. Photo: May Tse
The MTR corporation’s plan to study the feasibility of importing workers draws criticism. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong MTR Corp’s HK$65 billion maintenance plan could be derailed by manpower crunch, lawmaker and unionist say

  • Importing workers may cause more problems than it solves, according to legislator and union federation chairman
  • Rail giant urged to improve working environment and employee package

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 3:42pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The MTR corporation’s plan to study the feasibility of importing workers draws criticism. Photo: May Tse
The MTR corporation’s plan to study the feasibility of importing workers draws criticism. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE