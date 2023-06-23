The fare concession scheme is open to people aged 60 and above. Photo: Edmond So
The fare concession scheme is open to people aged 60 and above. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong passengers cheating HK$2 fare scheme face arrest, officials warn, with ticket inspections to be stepped up

  • Law enforcement action will start next week during all service hours including Sundays and public holidays
  • According to official statistics, about 96 per cent of suspected fare cheating cases last year involved MTR services

Leopold Chen
Wynna Wong and Leopold Chen

Updated: 5:10pm, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The fare concession scheme is open to people aged 60 and above. Photo: Edmond So
The fare concession scheme is open to people aged 60 and above. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE