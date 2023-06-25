Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways aims to recruit up to 300 flight attendants from mainland China, its CEO has said as he vowed to make improvements to the quality of service offered by the airline. The remarks from airline CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por on Sunday followed the aborted take-off of a Cathay Pacific plane from the city’s airport when crew detected technical issues. Eleven passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, which was understood to have sustained damage to a dozen of its wheels. Lam, who is currently in the mainland’s province of Hainan for business, refused to comment on the incident. Asked if the quality of Cathay service had declined, he said: “Following the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been putting efforts into making up for our service quality.” “Recently, in two major reviews of the aviation industry, we have returned to the top 10 airlines in the world. It is a huge encouragement to us. We will continue to strive for a higher global ranking.” Close shave for Hong Kong Cathay flight with ‘12 wheels damaged’ while braking Lam said from July Cathay planned to recruit between 200 and 300 flight attendants from the mainland, with the target set to increase in the future. The move to increase the number of Mandarin-speaking staff was announced last week following complaints that cabin crew last month allegedly discriminated against non-English-speaking mainland passengers. Concerns about Cathay’s quality of service resurfaced after midnight on Saturday when the carrier’s CX880 flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles aborted take-off and applied its brakes after travelling down the airport’s south runway at 154 knots (285km/h). The Post had learned that the cockpit crew of the Boeing 777-300ER craft, which was carrying 17 personnel and 293 passengers, discovered technical problems with a device measuring wind speed and direction as they were taxiing on the runway. Twelve of the aircraft’s wheels were believed to have been damaged by the hard braking manoeuvre, with some burned from the friction. Warren Chim Wing-nin, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers’ aircraft division, said the technical issue was likely linked to discrepancies between the separate systems used by the captain and the first officer, something which could only be detected during take-off. The aircraft used a device called a “pitot-static system” to measure external airflow, which assisted airspeed calculations performed by the on board air data computer module, he explained. “Airspeed is crucial for safe flying, so if a problem is detected with the system, the captain must follow the procedures to abort the take-off,” Chim said. The Boeing craft had three such systems, including the captain’s one, another for the first officer, and the last was a reserve, he added. The system of pressure-sensitive instruments includes a “pitot tube” mounted on the aircraft’s surface and faces forward into the airstream. But Chim said difficulties involving such sensors might only crop up as planes prepare to fly. “Maintenance staff and pilots visually inspect the pitot tubes for any anomalies or blockages like ashes or insects from the ground as part of preflight checks. But problems will only be detected when the flight is taking off,” he said. Hiring plan could help Hong Kong’s Cathay ‘compete for mainland Chinese travel market’ However, he said the real causes of the technical issues could only be determined by a thorough investigation, which would include analysing data from the plane’s black box and cockpit voice recorder. He added that any inquiries that focus on the plane’s impact upon performing an emergency brake should take into account the aircraft’s weight and take-off speed. Asked about the potential consequences of flying despite such issues, Chim only said pilots should either reset the system to check if an alert was real or land the craft as soon as possible in extreme cases in accordance with procedure. Eleven passengers were hurt while exiting the plane using emergency slides during Saturday’s incident. Two of the group comprising one man and 10 women, aged 29 to 77, suffered fractured legs. The others have been discharged from hospital. Hong Kong this week: Cathay scandal, organ donor withdrawals and bun festival Footage circulating online shows some passengers colliding as they drop down the emergency slides. Another clip features a man throwing his suitcases down the chute before exiting the plane. Chim warned that such behaviour was dangerous as the descending baggage could injure other passengers and risked damaging the slide. He also said that the decision of when and where to evacuate passengers was based on the captain’s professional judgment, which should be respected during such circumstances. “The captain is the one in the hot seat and must make the right call,” he said. “Passengers reported that they only heard a loud noise when the aircraft taxied to the boarding gate, it was very likely the aircraft did not have a tyre blowout during the emergency brake. In that case, it was a reasonable decision to keep the runway clear.”