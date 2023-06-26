Eleven passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight were injured while evacuating via emergency slides. Photo: Handout
Eleven passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight were injured while evacuating via emergency slides. Photo: Handout
After Cathay Pacific scare at Hong Kong airport, here’s what you should do in emergency evacuation – and what you shouldn’t

  • Cathay flight CX880 aborted its take-off and slammed on brakes while speeding down runway, prompting evacuation of those on board by emergency slides
  • During evacuation 11 passengers were injured, with videos posted online showing chaotic scenes of people bumping into each other, even taking luggage with them

Oscar Liu and Sammy Heung

Updated: 12:02pm, 26 Jun, 2023

