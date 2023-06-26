More than 300 people were evacuated from the flight in the early hours of Saturday morning at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: Handout
‘Highly concerned’: flight evacuation by Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific in government spotlight, as experts question ‘bizarre’ use of emergency slides
- Transport and Logistics Bureau raises concerns over incident involving flight CX880 which led to 11 passengers sustaining injuries as they exited aircraft
- Former leading safety investigator questions decision to deploy slides, as plane was already back at gate, suggests confusion in heat of moment may have led to call
