Trams will offer free rides from July 1-5 to coincide with the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong trams to keep fares at current level, but any increase next year depends on tourism revival, operator says
- New managing director Paul Tirvaudey says fare increases next year dependent on return of tourists, 15 to 20 per cent of passengers, to city
- Payment options to be widened and free tram rides to run for five days from July 1 anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule
