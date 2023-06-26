Trams will offer free rides from July 1-5 to coincide with the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Trams will offer free rides from July 1-5 to coincide with the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong trams to keep fares at current level, but any increase next year depends on tourism revival, operator says

  • New managing director Paul Tirvaudey says fare increases next year dependent on return of tourists, 15 to 20 per cent of passengers, to city
  • Payment options to be widened and free tram rides to run for five days from July 1 anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 11:22pm, 26 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Trams will offer free rides from July 1-5 to coincide with the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Trams will offer free rides from July 1-5 to coincide with the celebration of the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE