Water was seen pouring out of the bottom of the aircraft. Photo: Sohu
More woe for Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific as leaking aircraft water tank delays Los Angeles flight by 12 hours
- Flight CX880 delayed because of leaks found while servicing one of aircraft’s water tanks, Cathay says
- On Saturday, an Los Angeles-bound flight aborted its take-off in Hong Kong and abruptly braked, with 11 passengers hurt while using emergency slides
Nearly 300 passengers on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight to Los Angeles suffered a 12-hour delay after water was spotted leaking from the aircraft, the second incident to hit Hong Kong’s flag carrier within three days.
The carrier said flight CX880, which had been expected to depart from Hong Kong for Los Angeles early on Monday, was delayed because of a leakage found while servicing one of the aircraft’s water tanks.
Photos circulating on social media platforms show water pouring to the ground from the aircraft in multiple spots.
The leaks were caused by a water tank defect, Cathay told the Post on Tuesday.
“Another aircraft was deployed to operate the flight with a revised departure time to accommodate the lifting of the night curfew at Los Angeles International Airport,” an airline spokesman said.
“Overnight hotel accommodation was provided to the affected passengers. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers’ journeys.”
The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.13pm on Monday.
The incident came three days after another Los Angeles-bound flight aborted its take-off in Hong Kong and abruptly braked shortly earlier on Saturday, which led to 11 passengers sustaining injuries as they exited the aircraft through the emergency slides.
Li Wing-foo, chairman of the Staff and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines, said it was possible the aircraft involved in the latest incident was in the fleet parked in the Australian desert during the pandemic and suffered from damage due to weathering.
“It’s hard to say whether the incident was a result of negligence because some defects can be visible to the eye, while some will only surface after a few times’ usage,” he said, adding he had never heard of such an incident before.
“The aircraft should have undergone servicing before it returned from Australia, but the technicians may focus on items that will affect flight safety first.”
He said the danger posed by the incident would depend on how much water leaked, and the locations of the leakage.
The Post has contacted transport authorities for comment.