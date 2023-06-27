“Another aircraft was deployed to operate the flight with a revised departure time to accommodate the lifting of the night curfew at Los Angeles International Airport,” an airline spokesman said.

“Overnight hotel accommodation was provided to the affected passengers. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers’ journeys.”

The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.13pm on Monday.

A water tank defect was the cause of the problem, Cathay said. Photo: XiaoHongShu

The incident came three days after another Los Angeles-bound flight aborted its take-off in Hong Kong and abruptly braked shortly earlier on Saturday, which led to 11 passengers sustaining injuries as they exited the aircraft through the emergency slides.

Li Wing-foo, chairman of the Staff and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines, said it was possible the aircraft involved in the latest incident was in the fleet parked in the Australian desert during the pandemic and suffered from damage due to weathering.

“It’s hard to say whether the incident was a result of negligence because some defects can be visible to the eye, while some will only surface after a few times’ usage,” he said, adding he had never heard of such an incident before.

“The aircraft should have undergone servicing before it returned from Australia, but the technicians may focus on items that will affect flight safety first.”

He said the danger posed by the incident would depend on how much water leaked, and the locations of the leakage.