A screengrab from an online video shows items in the back of the truck catching fire. Photo: Facebook/@Peggy CT
Hong Kong truck driver escapes unscathed after vehicle catches fire inside cross-harbour tunnel
- Truck caught fire on Wednesday after noon, shortly after entering Western Harbour Tunnel
- Section of tunnel briefly closed off to traffic before emergency responders put out blaze and clear vehicle wreckage
