The difference between the tolls charged at Hong Kong’s three cross-harbour tunnels will be narrowed from August 2 as scheduled, after the Legislative Council approved a government bill on charge adjustment. The years-long debate on tunnel charges, considered part of the solution to the city’s long-standing congestion woes, concluded on Wednesday, ahead of the government taking over the western crossing’s operation on August 2. The Post takes a closer look at the approved adjustment and breaks down what you need to know about the latest development. 1. What is the approved proposal? The approved proposal came with a two-stage arrangement. The first phase, nicknamed the “6-3-3” scheme, will apply to private cars and taxis. Private cars crossing the Western Harbour Tunnel will be charged HK$60 (US$7), down from the current HK$75, while those going through the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and Cross-Harbour Tunnel will pay HK$30, up from HK$25 and HK$20, respectively. Taxis will be charged a standardised fee of HK$25 at all three crossings. HK$50 toll at Cross-Harbour Tunnel unfair, Hong Kong commercial vehicle owners say 2. What will happen in the second phase? A time-adjusted mechanism will be applied in the second phase to discourage drivers from using the tunnels during peak hours. From Monday to Saturday during peak hours – 7.30am to 10.15am and 4.30pm to 7pm – private cars will be charged HK$60 for using the Western Harbour Tunnel and HK$40 for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel. All three tunnels will charge HK$30 from 10.15am to 4.30pm and HK$20 during off-peak hours, between 7pm and 7.30am the next day. How can you avoid new peak prices at Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnel tolls? On Sundays and public holidays, all three crossings will charge private cars HK$25 during the day and HK$20 at night. In the second phase, the toll for taxis will be HK$25 all day. Commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, will pay HK$50. 3. When will it take effect ? The first phase will launch on August 2, while the government promised to begin the second phase no later than the end of 2023. Toll rise of up to HK$10 at 2 Hong Kong cross-harbour tunnels from August 2 4. Are stakeholders happy with the proposal? Not everyone. Liberal Party lawmaker Frankie Yick Chi-ming, representing the transport industry, has proposed an amendment to the government’s bill, asking to lower the fixed charges for taxis and commercial vehicles crossing the Western Harbour Tunnel and Cross-Harbour Tunnel to HK$20. He said the industry feared that if taxis paid more than private vehicles, residents would be encouraged to take unlicensed cabs. Cutting the charge would also ease the operational burden of minibuses and maintain their competitiveness. But Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said the amendment might result in additional traffic in the Western Harbour Tunnel and Cross-Harbour Tunnel. Yick’s proposal was voted down in the end. Meanwhile, Citybus and New World First Bus welcomed the new arrangement, saying it would help lower the cost of the 70 routes using the Western Harbour Tunnel. Smooth launch for Hong Kong’s new electronic toll system at Lion Rock Tunnel 5. How much will congestion be eased? Ben Chan Han-pan, chairman Legco’s transport panel, said the plan might not divert much traffic, but he believed the time-adjusted mechanism adopted in the second phase might do the job. Legislator Kitson Yang Wing-kit of the Kowloon Central geographical constituency, who abstained from voting on the government amendment bill, said the time-adjusted system would help little, as many residents would not deliberately go to work early or leave late to avoid rush hour. Unionist lawmaker Lam Chun-sing supported Yick’s proposal, saying the government’s plan had not considered the additional expense commercial vehicle drivers would bear. When a car caught fire in Hong Kong’s Cross-Harbour Tunnel 6. Was revising the tolls a rough ride? The government’s attempts to relieve traffic congestion by adjusting cross-harbour tunnels’ tolls spanned more than 20 years and five chief executives as previous proposals faced stiff resistance from across the political spectrum. The first of multiple studies on tolls began in 2003, but a solid proposal only emerged in 2013 under the administration of then leader Leung Chun-ying. The government proposed to increase the toll fees for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and reduce those for the Eastern Harbour Tunnel through government subsidies, to divert traffic and ease congestion. But the plan was shelved in 2014 as it had been widely criticised by the public and transport industry. Tunnel toll proposals defended by Hong Kong transport chief In 2018, then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor modified the proposal, suggesting raising tolls on the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and the Eastern Harbour Tunnel from HK$20 and HK$25, respectively, to HK$40 and lowering them on the Western Harbour Tunnel from HK$70 to HK$50. Facing a lack of support among lawmakers, Lam’s administration twice withdrew its proposal from the legislature’s agenda in early 2019. After the second time, Lam said no new proposal would be put forward until authorities took full control of the western crossing this year.