Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific hits back at union for claiming company cannot plug pilot shortfall, says 250 cockpit ex-staff to return

  • Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association earlier said company’s efforts not enough for ‘immediate task’ of rebuilding city as aviation hub
  • Carrier stresses it has sufficient staff numbers and is confident in its training programme

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 2:53pm, 30 Jun, 2023

