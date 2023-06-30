Cathay Pacific says about 250 captains and first officers who left previously will rejoin the carrier. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific hits back at union for claiming company cannot plug pilot shortfall, says 250 cockpit ex-staff to return
- Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association earlier said company’s efforts not enough for ‘immediate task’ of rebuilding city as aviation hub
- Carrier stresses it has sufficient staff numbers and is confident in its training programme
Cathay Pacific says about 250 captains and first officers who left previously will rejoin the carrier. Photo: Yik Yeung-man