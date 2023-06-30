The proposed Northern Metropolis, located on land near the mainland border, is expected to create up to 650,000 jobs. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong to look into completing rail link in Northern Metropolis earlier after lawmakers voice concerns over potential jobs, housing mismatch
- Development chief tells lawmakers enterprises could move into Northern Metropolis by 2030, followed by residents, triggering questions on plan’s feasibility
- Lawmakers ask whether jobs will be available for residents as the Northern Link may not open until 2034
